Amsoil Snocross Team Visits Two Harbors High School

DULUTH, Minn. – The Amsoil Snocross team visited two harbors high school to talk to students to talk to them all about what it takes to be a racer.

The team even gave students an inside look into the official Snocross transporter truck.

Students were also shown the type of technology the Amsoil team uses.

“We want to show technology is not just in every day environment. In the world of racing we are technology driven. all of our vehicles are programmed via computers. We use technology to gather data and drivers use technology to train to get the maximum training out of it,” said Amsoil Snocross Team Owner Steve Scheuring.

Each year, the Amsoil Snocross team visits several schools in the Northland.

At each visit, the team awards a deserving student with a two hundred dollar scholarship.

But on this stop to Two Harbors High School the scholarship was given all 23 students in the metal shop class.

“It’s a good place for the scholarship to go is to the class because there are things we can put it to like things that need maintenance. Everybody can use it,” said Jake Vankekerix.

The Snocross team will also visit Denfeld High School next week.