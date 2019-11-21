Asian Inspired Wild Rice Salad

COOKING CONNECTION: Vegan Holiday Options With Coco's Latest Bites

DULUTH, Minn – Asian Inspired Wild Rice Salad: Made with locally grown wild rice and can be tailored to any ethnic style flavor profile of your choice.

RECIPE:

2 cups cooked wild rice (You can sub fresh 3 shredded or chopped cabbage or sauerkraut for the

wild rice.)

1 clove Chinese pea pods

1 cup matchstick raw carrots

1 cup roasted eggplant diced small

1 cup roasted Butternut Squash diced small

1 roasted peppers, mushrooms and zucchini diced small

1/2 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/8 cup sesame oil

1/8 cup rice vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1/4 cup French-fried onions canned

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

STEPS:

1. Mix rice and vegetables in a large bowl.

2. For dressing, mix remaining ingredients except french fried onion and

sesame seeds, and add to rice and vegetable mixture.

3. Add French fried onions and sesame seeds before serving.