Breen Scores Twice as Hilltopper Girls Defeat Bluejackets

DULUTH, Minn. – Caitlin Breen would light the lamp twice as the Duluth Marshall girls hockey team held on to beat Hibbing/Chisholm 3-2 Thursday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Maren Friday also scored for the Hilltoppers, who improve to 2-2 on the season.