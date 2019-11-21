‘Christmas City Express’ Train Decorated for Holiday Season

The express starts on November 29th and runs four weekends from North Shore Scenic Railroad

DULUTH, Minn. – The holiday season is almost here and the North Shore Scenic Railroad is getting ready for this year’s Christmas City Express.

Three train cars were turned into a virtual winter wonderland by staff members and volunteers at the Depot.

The Christmas City Express treats passengers to the performance of a book, and a train ride where that story comes to life. The whole experience takes about an hour and a half.

“It makes a really good amount of time for the little ones who have short attention spans, they’re always moving and doing the next thing and then you’re done and you leave with big smiles on faces and memories for years to come,” said Josh Miller, station master at the North Shore Scenic Railroad.

The Christmas City Express starts on November 29th and runs four weekends this season.