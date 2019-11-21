College of St. Scholastica Hosts Health Management Forum

The College of St. Scholastica hosted 100 Health Informatics and Information Management professionals

DULUTH, Minn.- As clinics and hospitals switch over to electronic health records, ‘Health Informatics and Information Management is one of the fastest growing occupations in the country.

The College of St. Scholastica was the first program in the nation, and Thursday they hosted 100 H.I.I.M. professionals. Barbara Spurrier gave a presentation about her perspective on healthcare innovation and leadership sharing her experiences and knowledge from the industry with students.

“As students coming into the healthcare profession often don’t recognize or understand what health information management is so by having a forum where we bring in healthcare leaders it really puts health information management at the forefront and gives students an opportunity to really recognize the profession and understand more about what it is”, said David Marc, Chair for the Department of Health Informatics and Information Management.

The even was also a celebration of Kathleen Latour and the late Shirley Eichenwald Maki for their over seven plus decades of national leadership in education and in the profession.