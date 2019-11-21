CSS Football’s Edwards, Adrian, Soderberg Earn All-UMAC First Team Honors

All three ended the 2019 season with their names in the record books.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The UMAC announced their end of season awards Thursday and three St. Scholastica football players earned First Team honors: quarterback Zach Edwards, wide receiver Mitchell Adrian and linebacker Eric Soderberg.

It’s Edwards’ third straight First Team selection as he wraps up a stellar career as the Saints’ all-time leader in completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns and total TD’s. Adrian ended his sophomore campaign with a program-record 114 catches and 968 receiving yards. Soderberg was also a record breaker as the Grand Rapids alum finished with 137 tackles, a single-season program record at CSS.