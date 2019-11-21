Duluth Marshall’s Emilia McGiffert Invited to Team USA Soccer Camp

The junior midfielder was the only player selected from Minnesota and will play for the Midwest region team in Boca Raton, FL.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Marshall girls soccer’s Emilia McGiffert will be taking part in a special camp this upcoming week for the U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Team.

“Personally I’d like to focus on being confident and not being afraid to play my game and have fun,” said McGiffert.

The program is the first step towards making the U.S. National Team so for McGiffert, she could one day join the team she watched win the World Cup this past summer.

“I think it’s just incredible that the U.S. is so strong. They’re just a force when they play. They’re so fun to watch. I would love to be able to play like them. It’s fun to learn off of what they’re doing and try to put it in your game,” McGiffert said.

McGiffert also runs track and plays on the Hilltoppers girls hockey team. She has a verbal commitment to play college soccer at Eastern Michigan.