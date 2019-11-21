Get the Snowblower Fixed Before its too Late

DULUTH, Minn.- One Duluth business is stressing that you should test out your snowblower to make sure it works to avoid scrambling to fix it last minute.

Denny’s Lawn and Garden in Duluth started snowblower repairs back in August, and are still way behind because of the grueling winter Northlanders faced last season. The owner says get the little problems fixed now, before it gets worse.

“You want to make sure your snowblower is maintained and ready to go. Every year it should be serviced, have their belts checked, the oil changed, sparkplugged greased and lubed. Test run it so it’s good to go because you don’t want to be finding out it doesn’t work when the snow comes”, said Scott Cyr.

Denny’s Lawn and Garden is located on Woodland Avenue in Duluth.