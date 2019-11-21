Giving Thanks to Community Veterans

The Fon du Lac Tribal and Community College hosted veterans for their annual Thanksgiving Thursday night

CLOQUET, Minn.- As we are just one week away from Thanksgiving, the Fon du Lac Tribal and Community College hosted veterans for their annual Thanksgiving feast to honor all they have done for us.

Before the feast began, an opening ceremony was held with an honor guard and song as well as traditional music played.

The ‘Giving Thanks Feast’ started 26 years ago as an effort to create greater awareness of the American Indian tradition of giving thanks for a productive harvest. For the college, it’s just another way they give back to those who have made the ultimate sacrifices for us.

“We have always in everything that we do, we acknowledge and we recognize our veterans for what it is that they have done to help us. They go out in front, they take care of things, they make sure everything is prepared for us and that it’s peaceful when we get there”, said Roxanne DeLille, Dean of Indigenous and Academic Affairs.

The evening feast had your typical Thanksgiving fixings with turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy. For one veteran we spoke with, says to be honored with a night like this and to see the community come out means a lot.

“Well, that just shows that this is a community that appreciates veterans and what veterans have done as they have served the country”, said Mark Finnila, Air Force veteran, and current professor at Fond du Lac College.

This years ‘Giving Thanks and Veterans Feast’ honored the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College students who are military veterans or are currently on active duty.