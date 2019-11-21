Grizzly Bear Attack Survivor Alex Messenger Releases New Book, “The Twenty-Ninth Day”

Alex Messenger Was Attacked by a Grizzly Bear in the Canadian Wilderness in 2005

DULUTH, Minn. – It was a dream come true for then 17-year-old Alex Messenger.

What he didn’t know about his trip to the serene Canadian wilderness is that it would quickly change his life.

Messenger recently released his new tell-all book, “The Twenty-Ninth Day.”

The book details Messenger’s attack by a grizzly bear back in 2005 on the twenty-ninth day of his trip to the Canadian wilderness.

“It was time to sit down and relive the bear attack,” said Messenger.

Messenger says it took many long nights, with nightmares included, to be able to relive and write this book.

“I hope readers come away with a great appreciation for the natural world we have around us, but also an appreciation of how much respect that world requires, and an appreciation of our everyday life around us,” said Messenger.

“The Twenty-Ninth Day” is available in all local Duluth bookstores, as well as on Alex Messenger’s website. Click here to purchase from the website.

The book is also available on Audio CD.