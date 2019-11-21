Lana the Tiger Dies at Lake Superior Zoo

DULUTH, Minn.-Lake Superior Zoo’s tiger Lana has died.

She was 15-years-old and was diagnosed with liver disease last September.

Below is a statement from the Zoo on Lana’s passing:

It is with heavy hearts that we share the sad news that Lana, our 15-year-old Amur tiger, has passed away. Lana was diagnosed with liver disease this past September and was being treated for this with medication and repeated blood work testing 30 days later. She showed a positive reaction to the treatment and signs of improvement; however, over time we noticed a change in her behavior and decreased appetite. Yesterday, keepers noticed Lana was extremely lethargic and did not eat her morning diet. She also showed no interest in coming into holding to see the keeper staff which just wasn’t Lana. It was at that time that our vet staff was called in and drew blood with results that unfortunately showed her liver values had doubled in a month. It was at this time that our animal care and vet staff made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize her due to her diminished quality of life.