Lumberjacks Boys Hockey Open Season With Win Over Rails

The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys got the shutout win at home over Proctor.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Aaron Moore and Brayden Tyman each scored twice as the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey team blanked Proctor 6-0 Thursday night at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Christian Galatz also scored for the Lumberjacks who picked up the win in their season opener. The Rails will look for better results Friday night as they hold their home opener against Wadena-Deer Creek.