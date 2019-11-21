Pro-Choice Billboard Vandalized in Duluth

Billboard on Sixth Avenue East read "Abortion is Healthcare"

DULUTH, Minn. – A women’s health organization is speaking out after a pro-choice billboard they put up in Duluth was vandalized earlier this week.

The group says they’re committed to putting up more billboards soon.

H.O.T.D.I.S.H. Militia (Hand Over the Decision It’S Healthcare), is a Duluth-based women’s health organization. They launched a GoFundMe page this fall, raising money to bring a Twin Cities pro-choice billboard campaign to Duluth.

For a month, they posted a billboard on Sixth Avenue East featuring a female version of Paul Bunyan that said “No Bans Here.”

Then, on Monday, they put up a new billboard in the same location. It said “Abortion is Healthcare.” Within twenty-four hours, that billboard was vandalized by a spray painter who crossed out “healthcare” and wrote “evil” in its place.

“We were disappointed and actually quite surprised. We’ve had a lot of positive feedback, these billboards had been up across the Minnesota State Fairgrounds during the state fair time and there had not been any vandalism to any of these billboards,” said Hayley Spohn, volunteer coordinator for H.O.T.D.I.S.H. Militia.

The vandalized billboard has now been taken down. Nobody has been charged in connection with the vandalism.

H.O.T.D.I.S.H. Militia’s GoFundMe campaign has now raised more than $3,600, which the organization plans to purchase more billboards with. They say the new billboards will be in high-traffic areas across Duluth.

They hope their campaign starts a conversation about reproductive rights in the Northland.