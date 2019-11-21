“Stone Soup” Brings the Community Together for a Warm Meal

The Superior YMCA hosts their annual "Stone Soup" tradition.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A fable based on hot water and a rock brought people inside the Superior YMCA today to escape the icy cold.

“Stone soup” as it’s called, is a mix if different foods shared in a community.

It’s an annual tradition at the Superior “Y” to invite childcare staff and kids in YMCA programs to eat soup and spend time with each other.

“At the ‘Y,’ we’re all about community and strengthening the community and I think it’s so much fun for our members, the parents of our child care services and for our staff to just come together and sit and listen and spend time together and have a meal together,” C.E.O Chris Stenberg said.

Thursday’s “stone soup” event included hamburger hotdish, veggie soup, butter bread and lots of pastry items.