UMD Men’s Hockey Begin Homestand with Colorado College

Puck drop Friday night at Amsoil Arena is set for just after 7 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – After a surprising road split against unranked Miami (OH), the UMD men’s hockey team will return this weekend to the friendly confines of Amsoil Arena.

The ninth-ranked Bulldogs will take on Colorado College, a team they outscored 15–5 in four games last season. But going into this week, the Tigers are tied for third place with UMD in the NCHC standings and are coming off a road sweep against St. Cloud State.

“I think we can really take advantage of their defense in our offensive zone where we can take pucks by the net. But at the same time, we just have to play our game and not worry about them and worry about ourselves,” defenseman Nick Wolff said.

“They play the game the right way. They’ve got some smaller, quick forwards. They’ve got some good skill. And when you add the back-end too with guys like [Bryan] Yoon, they’re a dangerous team offensively and right now, they’re riding that wave and they’re playing with a lot of confidence as a group,” said head coach Scott Sandelin.

