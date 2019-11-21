UMD’s Rooney, Brodt, Morin Invited to USA Women’s Hockey Camp

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. – Three UMD women’s hockey players have been invited to the 2019 USA Hockey Women’s Winter Training Camp.

Current players Maddie Rooney and Sydney Brodt, and former Bulldog Sidney Morin will take part in the camp which will take place starting December 9th in Hartford, CT. A total of 46 players will participate and from that pool, 23 will be selected to the women’s national team that will face Canada in the first two games of the 2019-2020 Rivalry series next month.

Rooney and Morin were part of the national team that won gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Bulldogs will host the Minnesota Golden Gophers this weekend at Amsoil Arena.