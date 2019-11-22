A Dickens of a Christmas Dinner Theater Raising Money for Iron River Library

The Dinner Theater Fundraiser is Happening Saturday, December 7 at White Winter Winery in Iron River, Wisconsin

IRON RIVER, Wis. – White Winter Winery is proud to present A Dickens of a Christmas Dinner Theater fundraiser Saturday, December 7.

The fundraiser will help to benefit the newly renovated and expanded Iron River Library.

Charles Dickens’ classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge’s redemption comes alive at the White Winter Winery’s special holiday dinner theater event, “A Dickens Of A Christmas.”

The evening features two well-recognized local, professional actors performing their own thought-provoking, humorous, and emotionally powerful adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” paired with a five-course, authentic Victorian dinner catered by Rich Cuisine, and featuring course pairings with White Winter Winery award-winning meads.

This one-night only holiday fundraiser will benefit the library with all proceeds donated to library programs.

Details:

Saturday, December 7, 6:00 p.m. reception, 6:30 p.m. dinner theater

Guests encouraged to dress in themed attire and entered into a costume contest to win a beautiful White Winter Winery Gift Box valued at $80.

Dinner Theater Tickets are $65 single $110 couple (Reservations must be made by Monday, December 2 for Dinner Theater)

Click here to purchase tickets today, call 715-372-5656 or stop by White Winter Winery in Iron River.