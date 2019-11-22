Anishinaabe Artists Host Pop Up Art Sale

ClOQUET, Minn – Anishinaabe artists from Minnesota and Wisconsin hosted a pop up art sale at the Fond Du Lac Tribal Center in Cloquet.

About 15 vendors took part in the this year’s art sale.

Shoppers could purchase everything from embroidered clothing to pottery.

Bead work artists were also at the sale crafting beautiful jewelry.

The organizer says the art sale helps to build support for local native businesses.

“It’s really great to see partly how much our community supports our work. When we come here people are really excited to see the kind of work people are doing and want to buy from native businesses and native artists.” said Sarah Agaton Howes.

this is the fifth year the art sale has been hosted at the Fond Du Lac Tribal Center.