Ashland Waterfront Project Final Phase Completed

ASHLAND, Wis. – After more than seven years of work that involved the safe removal of thousands of tons of impacted sediment and debris and the installation of a long-term monitoring and treatment system, crews have completed the final phase of active construction at the Ashland Lakefront Project.

“The entire area looks great and has met or exceeded all of our goals for the project,” said Mike BeBeau, project manager. “This could not have happened without the strong partnership with the community. We greatly appreciate everyone’s support and are excited to move forward after many years of working on this project.”

One of the most visible features is a new, 12-foot-wide concrete apron adjacent to the installed sheet pile wall.

“This concrete apron will be a welcomed amenity along the lakefront and help prevent erosion and protect the area from crashing waves,” Xcel Energy said in a prepared statement.

About 85 percent of the 11-acre area is covered in grass with the remaining area finished with gravel for an access road, proposed parking and boat storage.

By year-end the project team will submit a remedial action completion report to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.