Changes May Come To Superior’s Stormwater Flood Control Program

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The public works committee recently approved the changes, which will then go before city council on December 3rd.

Right now, only homeowners can apply to the program which includes sump pump installation to help prevent basement flooding.

The proposed resolution would also apply to landlords who own rental properties.

“The occupancy criteria would be taken into consideration when being eligible for the stormwater flood control program. So, in theory, it will help other single family homes that have a history of water in basement to be able to address those issues,” Superior Collections Systems Engineering & Operations Manager, Erin Abramson says.

So far, 90 participants have applied to the program.

Landlords applying for the program can only apply to one home per year.