Christmas City of the North Parade Decks the Halls of Superior Street

Crowds take over sidewalks to watch the 61st Parade.

DULUTH, Minn.- The crowds outside of Sir Ben’s were full of holiday cheer as Superior Street turned into a Winter Wonderland for the 61st Annual Christmas City of the North Parade.

Thumping marching bands, colorful floats, and favorite characters line the street.

It’s a special night not only for spectators, but those who have been preparing to be in the parade for weeks.

“We’re a pretty strong community we have a lot of clubs, we have a lot of really outgoing students and they love doing the parade,” said Tim Tydlacka, Executive Director of Harbor City International School.

“They were working on it pretty hard for the last couple weeks,” he said aboard the school’s float.

Many who crowd the sidewalks to watch this Northland tradition have been coming here for generations, marking the official start of the Holiday season.

“To me it’s a Christmas tradition it’s like the start of Christmas for our family,” Danny O’Neill said. He’s been coming to the Parade almost every year since it’s inception.

“And it’s not often do we miss one of these parades it’s a great event and we love it.”

No matter how cold, or how crowded, the smiles on faces makes this worth it every single year, and means Christmas is right around the corner.