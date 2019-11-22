Coaches Corner: UWS Women’s Basketball

For this week's segment, we catch up with the UWS women's basketball team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we talk with the Wisconsin-Superior women’s basketball team, including head coach Zach Otto-Fisher and senior forward Eva Reinertsen. The Yellowjackets talked about not being picked to finish first in the UMAC preseason coaches poll, as well as how the younger players are handling the pressure of playing at a traditionally successful basketball program.