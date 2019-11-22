D3 Men’s Hockey: Saints Win Big, Yellowjackets Fall in Overtime

Carson Rose netted a hat trick in the third period alone and finished with four goals at St. Scholastica got the home win over Trine.

DULUTH, Minn. – Carson Rose finished with four goals, including a hat trick in the third period alone, as the St. Scholastica men’s hockey team picked up the 5-3 home win over Trine.

Michael Talbot scored the other goal for the Saints, scoring the first goal of the game. Zane Steeves finished with 23 saves.

St. Scholastica (2-4-1) and Trine will play each other again on Saturday at Mars Lakeview Arena, with puck drop set for 4:00 p.m.

As for the Wisconsin-Superior men’s hockey team, they battled with No. 5 UW-Eau Claire but ultimately the Blugolds got the 3-2 win in overtime.

Dylan Johnson and Chad Lopez scored for the Yellowjackets, with Lopez’s goal forcing overtime, but the Blugolds would score just two and a half minutes into overtime.

UWS (2-1) will host another ranked opponent in No. 3 UW-Stevens Point on Saturday, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m.