Duluth Receives $17 Million in State Funding for Affordable Housing

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth is celebrating a victory in its fight for more affordable housing.

The city has been granted $17 million in state funding dedicated to building three housing projects.

“It is not coincidental that we are getting funding because we are being bold and talking about how housing is a real struggle for us,” Duluth mayor Emily Larson said.

City leaders proudly announced their partnerships Friday afternoon to build 72 new units for low–income families just off Decker Road in Duluth.

“We’re really excited to continue to work on Duluth’s housing stock turning it from often vacant, blighted properties into homes for people– folks that work and live and play and spend time volunteering in our community need stable places to live,” One Roof Community Housing executive director Jeff Corey said.

“Decker Dwellings” will be a One Roof Community Housing project with 42 units.

“The project will have 9 units of section eight place–based vouchers for folks who are homeless or disabled and it will consist of one, two and three–unit buildings,” Corey said.

One Roof will also purchase 15 sub–standard homes to rehabilitate and sell to low–income families for up to 25 percent lower than market value.

Down the road from “Decker Dwellings,” City Center Housing will build the “Birchwood Apartments,” a 30–unit building behind the Birch Tree Center for individuals with mental health issues.

“As we were developing that project, it was abundantly clear that people who are struggling with behavioral health issues often have housing struggles that go with that,” City Center Housing supportive housing development director Nancy Cashman said.

The last time Duluth received housing funds from the state was in 2017. That primarily went to the Garfield Square Apartments.

Mayor Larson says this new funding is long over due.

“We are taking steps locally to fund our housing sources to help solve our crisis, but we also know that we cannot do it alone,” Larson said.

One Roof Community housing plans to break ground for the “Decker Dwellings” in April. City Center Housing’s “Birchwood Apartments” will break ground Fall 2020.

For information on more of Minnesota’s 2019 funding selections, click here.