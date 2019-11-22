Essentia Health Breaks Ground For New Cloquet Clinic

The clinic is expected to open next summer.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Ground has been broken for the new $4 million dollar Essentia Health clinic planned for Cloquet.

The new 10,000 square foot facility will take over the site of the former driftwood hotel.

It will feature an urgent care unit and a primary care practice.

Also a rehab space for physical therapy patients as well as lab and radiology services are planned for the clinic.

“Healthcare is changing so as we think about the social determinants of health, we want to keep people healthy and well. We know it take more than just primary care physician to take care of a patient,” said Senior Vice President of Regional Operations Tammy Kritzer.

The new centrally located clinic will now provide health care closer to home for the hundreds of patients that visit Essentia in Duluth.

Essentia’s president says while Cloquet isn’t as rural as other areas, it is important to keep making health care more accessible.

“Our whole goal is to provide care as close as possible to the patient and we recognize there’s a lot of places that don’t have that. It is part of our mission and we want to distribute with clinics, telehealth, or by other means,” said Jon Pryor.

The Cloquet clinic is expected to open next summer.