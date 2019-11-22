Extra Motivated Hawks Ready for Start of New Season

Hermantown says they are ready to move on from their loss in last season's section finals.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Minnesota high school boys hockey season is underway. One team that has to wait a little bit longer to hit the ice is Hermantown.

Last season, the Hawks fell in the section final game to Greenway and the team is ready to move on from that loss and are hungry to get back to their winning ways.

“I think now we’re focused on ourselves and just getting better each day and not really thinking about that. It’s kind of off our shoulders. We lost pressure and now, we have to beat Greenway and everyone has to beat Greenway. The target is not on our back anymore and we use that as a positive,” said senior Blake Biondi.

“I think adversity is a gift in a lot of ways that can make you better. We haven’t felt that type of adversity and that type of loss in ten years. That part of it is definitely motivation,” head coach Patrick Andrews said.

The Hawks will open their season Tuesday at home against Eveleth-Gilbert.