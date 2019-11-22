First Witness Holds Annual Bake Sale

DULUTH, Minn. – First Witness Child Advocacy Center held their annual bake sale Friday morning at the Holiday Center.

The sale has thousand of baked goods including cupcakes, muffins and cookies.

All of the proceeds donated go directly back to the families they serve.

“It can go to anything from if the family comes in and the family doesn’t have clothes. If they don’t have let’s say a car seat- we try to help provide everything. So yeah, really it’s the toughest thing that they might be enduring and we don’t want them to have to do that by themselves,” First Witness Community Engagement Specialist, Cheyenne Otto says.

First Witness had a goal of raising $5,000 this year.