Five-Goal First Period Pushes UWS Women’s Hockey Past Northland College

The Yellowjackets would score early and often in their home win over the LumberJills.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Kaleigh Martinson, Jenna Curtis and Amanda Sergent each scored twice as the UWS women’s hockey team blasted Northland College 10-2 Friday afternoon at Wessman Arena.

Cassie McClure, Hannah Magnusson, Kaylee Wood and C.C. Hayes also scored for the Yellowjackets, who improved to 3-1-1 on the season. They’ll be back at home Saturday to take on UW-Stevens Point.