Koepke Nets Game-Winner as UMD Men’s Hockey Tops Colorado College

The Hermantown native would score with less than 20 seconds to go for the win.

DULUTH, Minn. – A three-goal three period would be the difference as the UMD men’s hockey team completed the comeback win over Colorado College 4-3 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

Jackson Cates, Kobe Roth and Tanner Laderoute scored for the Bulldogs. Then with less than 20 seconds left, Cole Koepke would net the game-winner to seal the comeback win. UMD will go the sweep Saturday night.