Largest Seizure of Fentanyl in Minnesota for 2019 Made in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.-The largest fentanyl bust in Minnesota for 2019 was made in Duluth last night.

Felony drug charges are expected in the coming days for two men following their arrests during a Bureau of Criminal Apprehension narcotics investigation.

BCA agents arrested the men during an undercover operation. One of the men is a 35-year-old from Chicago while the other is a 29-year-old from Duluth.

During one of three search warrants also executed in Duluth during last night’s operation, BCA agents seized 80 grams of suspected pure fentanyl powder. The powder is being sent to the BCA drug laboratory for analysis.

“Fentanyl is up to 100 times stronger than morphine and only a few grams can kill a person,” said BCA Superintendent Drew Evans. “The drugs seized during this operation would have been enough to kill more than 26,000 people.”

The men are expected to be charged in St. Louis County District Court in the coming days. Additional information will be available in the criminal complaint.

The BCA was assisted by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the Superior Police Department, and the FBI.