Prep Boys Hockey: Hunters, Rails Pick Up First Wins; Hilltoppers Fall in Opener

Duluth Denfeld and Proctor each had a good start to their respective seasons.

DULUTH, Minn. – Cooper McClure finished with a hat trick as the Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team won their season opener at home over Minnehaha 7-1 Friday night at the Duluth Heritage Center.

In other boys hockey action, Cody Urie would finish with 31 saves as Proctor blanked Wadena-Deer Creek 3-0. And Duluth Marshall fell at home to Benilde-St. Margaret’s 11-0.