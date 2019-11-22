Shooting For A Big Buck

ACTIVE ADVENTURES: Firearms Deer Hunting Season is Underway

NORTHLAND — Minnesota Firearms Deer Hunting season ends on Sunday the 24th, as Wisconsin’s Rifle Season kicks off on Saturday the 23rd and runs until December 1st.

Hunters gather from all over and head into the woods to lock and load. But it’s not all about the big buck, it’s also about winding down in the woods and making memories with friends and family.

In this weeks Active Adventures we climb into the deer stand with a local Minnesotan, who’s wired to hunt and looking for a BBD! He offers up tips, tricks and more in the video above.

MINNESOTA FIREARM DEER HUNTING INFO CLICK HERE

WISCONSIN FIREARM DEER HUNTING INFO CLICK HERE