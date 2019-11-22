Thunderbird-Wren Halfway House Opens Doors To New Facility

DULUTH, Minn. – In September of 2018 the Thunderbird–Wren Halfway House broke ground on a $7 million project to build a new treatment center.

After 14 months of construction, the new facility has opened its doors.

The Thunderbird-Wren House moved from a nearly 100 year old building, which no longer fit the needs to fulfill their mission.

This new facility will offer a fresh start.

The halfway house will have 40 beds, double the amount of its previous location.

It also includes large meeting rooms for cultural events and treatment classes.

Each counselor will have their own offices to service clients more privately.

Thunderbird’s CEO says this project has been in progress for about three years.

He also says now that everyone has moved in, excitement can be felt through the halls.

“They are elated. They are in heaven. They are going from a building that was very small, very cramped, very old, the floors were not even to a brand new building that is beautiful,” said James Mallery.

The $7 million project was solely paid for with loans and very little private money.

Unfortunately, the project was unable to receive state or federal funding.

“We have been in existence for 44 years. We are the first Native American owned and operated in Minnesota and really any where. We kind of get forgotten because we are a non profit and not connected to the reservations,” said

20% of the facility’s staff are former clients the center’s program.

The facility mainly treats Native Americans in Minnesota , but all who are willing to learn the culture can take part in the programs.

Currently about 20 clients have already moved in.

By December Thunderbird staff expected to be fully occupied as clients are on a wait list to get a spot in the new state–of–the–art building.

Thunderbird-Wren is asking for donations to help minimize their expenses.

Click here if you would like to donate.

A ribbon cutting is planned for December 6th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.