UMD Volleyball Advances to NSIC Semi-Finals with Win over Vikings

The Bulldogs advance to the semi-finals to face Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Meredith Sutton and Hanna Meyer would combine for 30 kills as the UMD volleyball team knocked off Augustana 3-1 in the NSIC tournament quarterfinals.

Emily Balts finished with 48 set assists to help the Bulldogs advance to the semi-finals to face Concordia-St. Paul. That match will take place Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.