UMD Women’s Hockey Tie With Minnesota; Elmes Scores in Double OT for Extra WCHA Point

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team skated to a 2-2 tie against top-ranked Minnesota Wednesday afternoon at Amsoil Arena. Senior co-captain Jalyn Elmes would score in the 3-on-3 double overtime period to give the Bulldogs the extra WCHA point.

Anna Klein and Sydney Brodt also scored for the Bulldogs, while Maddie Rooney finished with 32 saves on the day. The Bulldogs and the Gophers will wrap up their series Saturday at Amsoil Arena. Puck drop is set for 3:07 p.m.