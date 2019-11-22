UW-Superior Students Show Off Their Gratitude

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Students at UW-Superior got their hands in the paint and made gratitude cards in honor of the season of thanks.

The arts and crafts project was a first time event put on by the university’s Residence Hall Association.

The program aims to encourage students to reach out and thank their friends and family who have supported them all semester long.

“For students, it gets really stressful. We have finals coming up, so getting that card saying, ‘hey, you’re doing a great job, we support what you’re doing. We’re really happy that you’re helping us,’ can be a real pick–me–up,” RHA president Danika Steggall said.

After Friday, students at UWS will enjoy a three-day week before breaking for the Thanksgiving holiday.