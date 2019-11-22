Wisconsin Firearm Deer Season Opens Saturday

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Fire arm deer season kicks off this weekend in Wisconsin.

Superior Shooter Supply is busy with hunters making last minute purchases for the opener.

Staff say they’ve enjoyed seeing a young crowd of hunters making their first round of preps this year.

“We have so many rifles for youth and ladies this year, more than normal,” store owner Pat Kukuol said. “If you’ve hunted for a few years, you’re excited, but to see that youth hunter take their first year, the excitement is so much more.”

This year copper bullets and led–free ammunition have been the most popular purchases among hunters.