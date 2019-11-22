Zoning Laws in Place for Medicinal Cannabis in Hermantown

The decision was passed unanimously this week at their council meeting.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Hermantown has officially outlined zones if a medical marijuana business would like to come to the city.

Hermantown outlined several areas where medical cannabis distribution facility, manufacturing facility, and/or laboratory could reside.

Most locations would be along the commercial areas around Highway 53.

As of right now there are no current applications pending for distributors but Hermantown wanted to be ready if someone would be interested in bringing medicinal marijuana to the city.

The closest location to obtain medicinal cannabis to Hermantown is up in Hibbing.

City leaders know the process is heavily regulated so they want to be ready if someone expresses interest.

“This is not going to be a situation where just anybody can open up shop. This is somebody who has to be licensed with the state, they are regulated in terms of the number by the state, and we are just saying if it’s going to be in Hermantown this is where we would want it to be,” said Hermantown city administrator, John Mulder.

Mulder also said that if an applicant came to them with complete paperwork, because zoning is now in place, it could only take a matter of six weeks for the distributor to become a reality.