Dancers Gather to Compete, Honor Fallen Breakdancer

9th annual Willie Kruger Dance Competition held at the Encounter.

DULUTH, Minn.- Tapping feet and grooving bodies filled the Encounter on First Street for the 9th Annual Willie Kruger Dance Competition, held in honor of the local breakdancing pioneer.

Dancers came from around the country–from nine-year-olds to adults.

Founder John D’Auria started the competition in honor of his cousin Willie, who died in 2010.

According to dancers, the competition highlights the power of dance.

“I love that there’s meaning, all the dances have meaning to them this year,” said Amanda Durst, who’s been competing for the past 8 years. “I love that there’s the texting and driving or hands free, I love that there’s the tornado one.”

“I love that it brings everyone together, all the races, everyone from every background, I love that we all come together.”

Organizers also accepted donations of winter clothes for the homeless of Duluth.