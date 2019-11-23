Festival of the Season Brings Holiday Shoppers to Duluth Farmer’s Market

A thousand people shopped from twenty-two local vendors

DULUTH, Minn. – A thousand holiday shoppers made their way to the annual Festival of the Season at the Duluth Farmer’s Market.

Twenty-two local crafters and artisans sold their unique products ranging from ceramics to flowers to holiday wreaths.

“Everything here is also homemade so if you buy it here, you know the person that’s selling it is the person that made it and that’s the fun part about it,” said event coordinator Lois Hoffbauer.

Starting Sunday, Hoffbauer Farms will be selling Christmas trees at the Farmer’s Market on East Third Street. They expect to sell about a thousand trees this year.