Hunters Boys Hockey Gets Home Win over Wingers

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team continued its strong start to the season, getting the 6-3 win over Red Wing on Saturday.

Connor McClure and Kade Shea both scored two goals each, while Simon Davidson and Cooper McClure added a goal a piece. Connor Carlson finished with 31 saves.

Duluth Denfeld improves to 2-0 and will play at North Shore on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7:00 p.m.