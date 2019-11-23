Man Dies After Falling Through Ice on St. Louis River

A 34-year-old Scanlon man pronounced dead at the scene

SCANLON, Minn. – A 34-year-old man is dead after falling through the ice in the St. Louis River early Saturday morning.

According to the Cloquet Police Department, officers responded to a call at a local bar at about 1:30 a.m. where they were notified of the sound of someone calling for help.

Officers discovered a person had fallen through the ice on the St. Louis River south of Minnesota Highway 61 in Scanlon.

Emergency personnel attempted to reach the victim using a nearby boat, rope lines and throw rings, but were unsuccessful. About ten minutes later, the victim went under the water.

At about 5:45 a.m., the victim was located underwater and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe the river is about eight feet deep where the victim fell through.

The case is under investigation. Cloquet Police don’t know if foul play is suspected or why the victim was on the ice at that time.