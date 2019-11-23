Native American Heritage Day Celebrated at The Depot

The day celebrated local Ojibwe history, art, and culture and special attention was also given to Native Americans in the United States Armed Forces.

DULUTH, Minn. – November is Native American Heritage Month and the St. Louis County Historical Society partnered with many Native organizations for the third annual day celebrating Native heritage at The Depot.

The day celebrated local Ojibwe history, art, and culture.

Special attention was also given to Native Americans in the United States Armed Forces.

The lessons also went towards educating people about the past and how Native Americans are moving forward.

“We work to kind of hold on to our culture our values and respecting the past as we move towards hanging on to what those things that we think are important today,” said Vernon Zacher, the chairperson for the American Indian Advisory Committee.

The afternoon also included a special performance by the Cedar Creek Drum Group.