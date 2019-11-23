Saints Men’s Basketball Falls at Home to Duhawks

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica men’s basketball team was tied with Loras College 36 all at the half, but the Duhawks pulled away in the second half, including a 33-12 run in the final 10 minutes, to hand the Saints the 88-67 loss.

Collin Anderson became just the 10th Saint in program history to score at least 1,100 career points, finishing with 13 points, while Nick Carlson also tallied 13 points. Jarod Wilken led the way with 14 points and six rebounds.

The Saints (0-5) will play at Finlandia on Tuesday, before opening UMAC play on Dec. 4 at home against North Central.