UMD Men’s Hockey Shuts Out Colorado College to Sweep Series

Hunter Shepeard picked up his second shutout of the season and 17th of his career, and also set a school record for career wins with 61.

DULUTH, Minn. – Hunter Shepard made 25 saves on Saturday en route to his second shutout of the season and 17th of his career, as the No. 9 UMD men’s hockey team got the 5-0 win over Colorado College on Saturday to sweep the weekend series. Shepard also picked up his 61st career win, setting a school record.

While Shepard was lights out, the Bulldogs offense also had a strong night. Noah Cates scored twice, both on a five-minute major power play, while Kobe Roth, Justin Richards and Luke Loheit each scored once. Roth also scored on the power play, and it was his second goal of the weekend series.

UMD (7-4-1) will host top-ranked Minnestoa State-Mankato next weekend, with puck drop on both Friday and Saturday set for 7:07 p.m.