UMD Volleyball Falls in NSIC Tournament Semi-Finals in Five Sets

The Bulldogs will now wait for Monday's NCAA Selection Show to see if they get a bid to the tournament.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The No. 2-seed UMD volleyball team and No. 3-seed Concordia-St. Paul battled like they have all season, but the Golden Bears advance to the NSIC Tournament Championship game with the 3-2 win (25-22, 17-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-11).

The Golden Bears took the first set, but the Bulldogs stormed back in the second to tie things up. They then took the third and had the chance to close things out in the fourth, but the Golden Bears stormed back to force a deciding fifth set and go on to win the semi-final match.

Kate Berg led the way with 20 kills, while Summer Ballard finished with 14. Emily Balts dished out 53 assists and four aces.

The Bulldogs (24-6) now await the NCAA Selection Show, which takes place on Monday, Nov. 25, to they get a bid to continue their season.