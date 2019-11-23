UMD Women’s Hockey Falls to Top-Ranked Minnesota

Despite getting the loss, the Bulldogs outshot the Gophers 71-59 on the weekend.

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 10 UMD women’s hockey team battled but could not complete the rally, as No. 1 Minnesota got the 4-3 win on Saturday to leave with four of six WCHA points for the weekend.

Anneke Linser, Sydney Brodt and Ashton Bell all scored for the Bulldogs on Saturday, while Maddie Rooney made 24 saves. The Bulldogs outshot the Gophers 35-28 on Saturday and outshot them 71-59 on the weekend for the first time in two seasons.

UMD (7-5-2) will head to Hamden, Connecticut next weekend for the Nutmeg Classic. The Bulldogs will open play against Quinnipiac on Friday, Nov. 30 at 3:00 p.m.