Bentleyville Seeing High Numbers with Warm Weather

Temperatures around 40 degrees was a warm welcome for the thousands who came out.

DULUTH, Minn. – The nice weather was a welcome change for the thousands of people who attended Bentleyville on opening night Saturday.

By Sunday afternoon the gift shop was full again and ready for day two, but that was only after creator Nathan Bentley along with five other people spent five hours restocking.

This comes after a very well attended opening night with temperatures around 40 degrees.

“This was a 100 percent busier weekend or opening night than last year. Last year we kind of noticed our numbers were down a little bit for opening night but this year we significantly noticed the numbers were up with the crowds,” said Bentley.

Though there is potential for a significant snow later in the week, Bentley says they are ready for whatever accumulation they get to keep Bentleyville going.