Blue Devils Basketball’s Jadyen Bernard Commits to University of Jamestown

VIRGINIA, Minn. -Virginia high school star forward Jayden Bernard signed his National Letter of Intent on Friday to continue his basketball career at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota.

Bernard tallied 1,000 career points late in his junior year and now has sights set on getting the Blue Devils one step further in the playoffs during his upcoming senior season.

Jamestown is part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, which recently joined the Great Plains Athletic Conference