Bulldogs Women’s Basketball Wraps Up Non-Conference Schedule With Road Win

UMD's road win over Michigan Tech gives them a 3-3 non-conference record.

HOUGHTON, Mich. – The University of Minnesota Duluth women’s basketball team used a strong second quarter then hung on late to get the 69-59 road win over Michigan Tech to close out the non-conference schedule and improve to .500.

Maesyn Thiesen led the Bulldogs with 13 points while Brooke Olson tallied 11 points and nine rebounds and Katie Stark had nine points and 11 rebounds.

UMD (3-3) will open NSIC play on Saturday, Nov. 30, at home against St. Cloud State.